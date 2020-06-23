Delhi records 3,947 new coronavirus cases

Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 66,000-mark with record 3,947 new cases; death toll at 2,301

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 23 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 66,000-mark on Tuesday with the biggest single-day jump of 3,947 fresh infections, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 2,301, authorities said.

From Friday to Sunday, 3,000 or more fresh cases were reported per day in the national capital. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded.

Sixty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,301, and the total number of cases has mounted to 66,602, it said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 stood at 2,233 in Delhi on Monday.

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

