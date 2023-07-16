Delhi's Yamuna Bank Station opened as water recedes

Delhi's Yamuna Bank Metro Station opened for public as water recedes

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 15:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Entry and exit of passengers at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been reopened after the Yamuna registered a drop in its water level, officials said on Sunday.

Entry and exit at the station had been closed on Thursday due to the rise in the Yamuna River water level.

The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, and inundating several key areas in Delhi.

Also Read: PM Modi speaks to Delhi L-G V K Saxena on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi came down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday from 208.66 metres on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level in the river on Sunday was recorded at 205.98 metres.

The Delhi Metro authorities had on Thursday suspended entry to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station after it was rendered inaccessible due to waterlogging.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC had said in a tweet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Delhi Metro
Rainfall
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi

Bond between India and France transcends time: PM Modi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi

R Madhavan attends dinner hosted by Macron for PM Modi

Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister

Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

 