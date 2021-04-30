DRDO hands over 75 oxygen cylinders to Delhi govt

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over 75 oxygen cylinders to the Delhi government to help it augment oxygen supplies to various hospitals.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the DRDO is arranging oxygen cylinders to address requirements of various hospitals.
"To meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, the @DRDO_India is arranging big size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals," Singh tweeted.
In this regard, DRDO has handed over 75 Nos. of such Cylinders to the Delhi Government yesterday. pic.twitter.com/crxnnUjjpa
— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) April 30, 2021
"In this regard, DRDO has handed over 75 Nos. of such Cylinders to the Delhi Government yesterday," he said.
Officials said each of the cylinders handed over to the Delhi government can store 10,000 litres of oxygen.
"Forty oxygen cylinders of same capacity are being handed over to the Cabinet Secretariat officials on Friday for utilisation at Sardar Patel Covid care centre at Chhatarpur in Delhi," an official said.
