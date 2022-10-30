Drone-dropped guns recovered along International Border in Jammu; two held

Drone-dropped guns recovered near Jammu Int'l Border

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 30 2022, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 20:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border in R S Pura Sector and and arrested two people here, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police noticed the drone's movement in Baspur Bangla area in the early hours of Sunday, following which all police stations in the region were put on alert.

He identified the arrested men as Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were recovered, he added.

