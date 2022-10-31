DU's 2nd list of seat allocations for UG programmes out

DU releases second list of seat allocation for UG programmes

Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 19:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi University has released the second list of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes and a total of 145 candidates on it have already accepted the college and programme allotted to them, an official said Monday.

"We released the list around 1 am on Monday. Students can go to their dashboard to accept the seat they have been allotted," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI over the phone.

"As many as 145 students have already accepted the seat allotted to them by 4 am," he said.

Also Read | Delhi University releases list of vacant seats for second round of allocation

Candidates have until November 1 to accept the allotted seats.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in DU's first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.

The candidates were given a two-day window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a university official said earlier.

More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi University
India News
Education
Delhi

What's Brewing

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

 