Dutch woman alleges she was raped on pretext of Ayurvedic body massage in Jaipur hotel

A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on pretext of giving a Ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.
According to the woman's complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.
A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding further investigation was underway.
