Jaipur: Dutch woman alleges rape on pretext of massage

Dutch woman alleges she was raped on pretext of Ayurvedic body massage in Jaipur hotel

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 18 2022, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 13:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Dutch woman has alleged that she was raped on pretext of giving a Ayurvedic body massage in a hotel near Sindhi camp here, police said on Friday.

According to the woman's complaint to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code with the Sindhi camp police station on Thursday evening, police said, adding further investigation was underway.

rape
Jaipur
Rajasthan
India News

