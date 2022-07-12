ED may arrest Satyendar Jain's wife in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in connection with a money laundering case, sources said on Tuesday.

Her husband was arrested by the ED and is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The ED has already sent a summon to Poonam Jain to join the investigation on July 14.

Satyendar Jain was placed under arrest on May 30 by the ED under Section 19 of the PMLA.

On July 1, the ED arrested Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain -- two associates of the Delhi Health Minister.

The ED had initiated the money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI in 2017 under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018, against Jain, Poonam Jain and other accused persons.

It was alleged that Jain, while holding office as a minister in the Delhi government between February 14, 2015, and May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI had accused Jain, his wife and other accused persons of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On March 31 this year, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned or controlled by Jain.