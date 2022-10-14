ED raids at 25 places in Delhi over excise policy case

ED raids at 25 locations in Delhi over excise policy scam

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 12:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided at least 25 locations in the national capital as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy, officials said.

The premises covered under the search operation belong to private entities linked to liquor dealership and distributorship, they said.

The federal agency has conducted multiple raids in this case till now and had also arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, last month in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused among others.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

