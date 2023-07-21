Elderly man mauled to death by tiger at Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve

A 77-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Friday.
The incident occurred in Darodi beat under Ghamokhar forest range of BTR on Thursday afternoon, he said.
The victim Sukhdev Prasad Rai had taken his cattle to graze in the forest along with a few others, when a big cat attacked him, forest ranger Vijay Shankar Shrivastava said.
The man bore injury marks on his neck, forehead and other parts of the body, he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
