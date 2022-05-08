Encounter breaks out at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • May 08 2022, 09:15 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 09:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Cheyan Devsar area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

