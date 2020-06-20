Encounter between security forces & militants in Kulgam

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J&K's Kulgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 20 2020, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 17:45 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. 

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Likhdipora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches of the area, the hiding militants fired at them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The gunfight is going on and further details are awaited, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir
militants

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 