Encounter in J&K's Shopian, two militants killed

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, two militants killed

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 10 2020, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 11:18 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

Two unidentified militants were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated. 

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said their identification and group affiliation is being ascertained.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
militants

What's Brewing

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

 