Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, two militants killed

Two unidentified militants were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.
In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.
He said their identification and group affiliation is being ascertained.
