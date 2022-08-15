Every Indian should be proud of country, parliamentary democracy: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said every Indian should be proud of the country and its parliamentary democracy.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Vidhan Bhavan here, Adityanath said, "The country's 135 crore people, in one voice and with the concept (parikalpana) of 'Ek Bharat, Sarva Shreshth Bharat' (One India, Best India), have hoisted the tricolour, which is the pride of India. The national flag is being hoisted on every house, office and commercial establishment," Adityanath said.

"Today, as we are associated with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should be proud of our country and its parliamentary democracy," he said.

In the backdrop of the national anthem and the showering of flower petals, Adityanath paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom fighters, the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend the integrity of the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' a national festival by associating every citizen with the celebration.

Taking cognisance of the pleasant weather, Adityanath said, "Normally, on Independence Day every year, there is either rain or scorching heat. But when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this pleasant weather is a testimony to the fact that the nature and the almighty are blessing us."

Adityanath also listed out his government's achievements.

A number of cultural programmes were presented on this occasion. The state's culture department presented a programme titled 'Tiranga Meri Shaan', which showed glimpses of the state.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were among the prominent people present on the occasion.