Delhi Riots: IB staffer's kin to get Rs 1cr ex-gratia

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi CAA riots

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 00:52 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 00:52 ist
In this undated photo, 26-year-old Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau staffer who was found dead in a drain in Chand Bagh area of the riot-affected north east Delhi on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year.

Sharma's body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a drain in northeast Delhi's Chand bagh area. A local municipal councilor has been arrested in connection with Sharma's killing.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the ex gratia of Rs one crore to the family of late Ankit Sharma, IB staffer, who lost his life on February 26 in northeast Delhi riots, the government said in a statement.

The ex-gratia of Rs one crore was announced by Kejriwal in March. The chief minister had also promised job to a member of Sharma's family.

