Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, wife test Covid-19 positive

Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted Covid-19

  • Apr 18 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 15:26 ist
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The 73-year-old Congress leader and his wife are in Delhi and they will get themselves admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon as a precautionary measure, party MLA B B Batra told PTI.

"Hooda had mild fever on Saturday. Later, he and his wife got themselves tested for Covid-19 and their report was positive," he said.

When contacted, Hooda told PTI over the phone that he had a fever but was feeling okay. He said that his and his wife's Covid-19 test reports have come positive.

On Friday, another senior Congress leader from the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had also tested Covid-19 positive.

Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted Covid-19.

After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several top politicians from Haryana have contracted the infection. They include Chief Minister M L Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, state Home Minister Anil Vij and a few other ministers and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

