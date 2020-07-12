'Expand plasma therapy facilities across hospitals'

Expand plasma therapy facilities for Covid-19 patients: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 12 2020, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 09:02 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to expand plasma therapy facilities for Covid-19 patients after getting permission from the ICMR.

After encouraging results of plasma therapy at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, it should be expanded to other hospitals as well, he said in a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

For this, Gehlot asked officials to seek necessary permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

He also gave directions to increase Covid-19 testing capacity.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary for Health Akhil Arora and other officials were present in the meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Coronavirus
COVID-19
plasma therapy

What's Brewing

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 