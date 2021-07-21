Farmers get Delhi Police nod to hold protests at Jantar Mantar

Farmers get Delhi Police nod for Jantar Mantar protest

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 17:51 ist
Farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with police escort. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi Police on Wednesday gave permission to farmers to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, official sources said.

They said farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with police escort.

The monsoon session of Parliament started on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Read more: Farmers set for fresh showdown with Centre during Monsoon Session

A day earlier, farmers' unions said they will hold a 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar during the monsoon session and 200 protesters from the Singhu border will attend it every day from July 22.

After a meeting with Delhi Police officials on Tuesday, a farm union leader said they will hold peaceful demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding scrapping of the agri laws and no protester will go to Parliament.

A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

Farmers protests
Delhi Police
Parliament
Monsoon Session
farm laws

