Farmers' protest: Agitating farmer unions get draft proposals from Government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2020, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 15:59 ist
A representative of a farmer organisation shows a government proposal after a meeting on the Centre's farm reform laws. Credit: PTI Photo

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, a representative group of their unions on Wednesday received a draft proposal from the government on some key concerns raised by the protesters.

The draft proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the biggest among nearly 40 agitating unions.    

"Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. He is one of the many union leaders participating in the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, has also been canceled.

The draft proposal has been sent by Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in Agriculture Ministry.

Farmers Protest
Delhi
Farm Bills
Amit Shah

