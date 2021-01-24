Fatal Wish: Wanting to meet Lord Krishna, Russian woman leaps to death

A Russian woman, who 'wanted' to meet Lord Krishna, allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of a building at Vrindavan town in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, about 400 kilometres from here.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Tatyana Hemelovskaya, who lived at an apartment in Raman Reti locality in Vrindavan, jumped from the window on Saturday evening.

She was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead, they added.

Police said that 41-year-old Tatyana was a resident of what was popularly known as 'Russian Building' as it was inhabited mostly by Russians.

A friend of Tatyana, who also lived with her, told the cops that she (Tatyana) wanted to meet Lord Krishna. ''Tatyana used to say that she often saw Lord Krishna in her dreams and that she wanted to meet him,'' the friend was quoted as having told the cops.

Some others, who also lived in the same building, said that Tatyana was a devout follower of Krishna. Vrindavan and Mathura is home to several Krishna temples and a large number of devotees from different parts of the world visited the place.

Police officials said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of death by suicide. ''We are investigating the matter," said a senior district police official in Mathura.

He said that the body had been sent for postmortem examination and the Russian Embassy in Delhi had been informed about the incident.