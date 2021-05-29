FCI bribery case: CBI recovers Rs 3 crore cash, counting machine 

The CBI has recovered Rs 3 crore in cash, jewellery and a note counting machine during searches following the arrest of four Food Corporation of India (FCI) officials in a bribery case in Bhopal, agency officials said on Saturday.

The arrested officials, including a Divisional Manager, will be produced before a special court later in the day.

The case pertains to the alleged demand of Rs 1.50 lakh in bribe to release pending bills of a company, the agency officials said.

CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said that during the searches in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, over Rs 3 crore in cash, one kg of gold and silver jewellery and a note counting machine were recovered. The money was stashed in a vault inside a wooden almirah, he said.

A diary containing details of people paying the bribe was also recovered, he said.

"The cash amount was allegedly kept in different envelopes, some of the bundles marked / written with names of the parties, dates and amounts.... A diary was found containing the detailed record of the cash amounts obtained such as date, name of party, amount and also a note counting machine," Joshi said.