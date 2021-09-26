Rahul hails 'fearless' ex-PM Manmohan Singh on birthday

Fearless, brilliant: Rahul Gandhi hails former PM Manmohan Singh on birthday

Manmohan Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress's top leaders, turned 89 on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2021, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 12:56 ist
Rahul Gandhi (L) and Manmohan Singh (R). Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior Congress leaders greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying he has a great understanding of issues facing the country and there is much to learn from him. 

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, posted, "A visionary. A devoted patriot.A man of his words. Dr. Manmohan Singh, you are the leader India truly deserves."

"#HappyBirthdayDrMMS, the Congress party & the entire nation cherishes you & your immense contributions- today & everyday. Thank you for everything you've done,"  the party tweeted.

The Congress said Singh's unbridled commitment to India's progress - right from the time of being the finance minister to the prime minister to even today - has benefitted every Indian to a scale unimaginable.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Happy birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He is fearless and brilliant with a great understanding of the issues our country has been facing. There is much to learn from him."

"I wish him good health and happiness," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, among others, wished Singh on his birthday. 

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was prime minister for 10 years until the Congress was defeated by the BJP in the 2014 polls and PM Narendra Modi took power for the first time.

Rahul Gandhi
Manmohan Singh
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

