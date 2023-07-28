Fed up with illness, grandmother strangles grandson to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Fed up with the illness of her seven-year-old grandson, a woman allegedly strangled him to death in an area under the Kotwali Police Station here, police said on Friday.

Bijnor Kotwali SHO Jeet Singh said the boy, Samad, was found dead in his house in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.

Samad's mother Shama, who has been living at her parents' home, had filed a complaint accusing Bundia, her mother-in-law, of killing her son, police said.

After Samad's post mortem report revealed death due to suffocation, Bundia was taken into custody Thursday evening and interrogated, during which she confessed that she killed the boy, the SHO said.

Bundia said that Samad used to remain ill and she was fed up with his illness.

According to police, Bundia's son Arif works in Delhi and his wife Shama has been living at her parents' home for a long time due to some dispute.