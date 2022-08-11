FIR against 2 persons for ruckus at Mahakal temple in MP during Tejasvi Surya's visit

Police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly creating ruckus at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city during the visit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya, an official said on Thursday.

The two accused have not yet been arrested, they said. The incident took place on Wednesday when Surya visited the famous temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

Some videos which went viral on social media platforms showed a large number of BJYM activists following Surya as he entered the temple. They were seen creating a furore after they were stopped by guards from entering the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

In some of the clips, they were seen breaking the barricade of the temple's Nandi Grah (hall) and toppling the donation box. The temple administrator, Ganesh Dhakad, said they had lodged a police complaint over the incident.

Mahakal police station inspector Munendra Singh Gautam told PTI that they have registered an FIR against two persons, Vikram Thakur and Raghvendra, under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). No arrest has been made so far in the case, he said.

A number of devotees came to the temple on Wednesday, which marked the end of the holy Sawan month of the Hindu calendar. Barricades are put up at the temple to maintain smooth movement of devotees and avoid chaos. On Monday, three women died after a stampede outside the Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district.