Fire at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai Market Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said no casuality has been reported in the incident so far

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 06 2022, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 08:59 ist
A major fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk. Credit: Twitter @aninews

A major fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk on Thursday morning and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said no casuality has been reported in the incident so far.

Delhi
Fire
India News
Chandni Chowk

