Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai Market Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A major fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk on Thursday morning and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the site, news agency ANI reported.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said no casuality has been reported in the incident so far.
