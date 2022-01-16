Fire breaks out in ICU of private hospital in Indore; patients safe

A fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening but no casualty is reported as all the ten patients were shifted to another ICU and are safe, officials said. The fire that erupted in the Intensive Care Unit of the Medanta Hospital, located in the Vijay Nagar area, was controlled immediately, an official said.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Medanta Hospital medical superintendent Sanjay Geed said that smoke was seen emanating from an electric board near one of the beds in the ICU located on the fourth floor. "We immediately heard the alarm and controlled the fire," he added. Geed said that a total of 10 patients- at least 2-3 of them were on ventilators- were admitted to the ICU at the time of the incident. All of them are safe, he added. Prima facie, the blaze was triggered due to a short-circuit in the ICU, he said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Indore, Dr BS Saitya said no report of any casualty in the ICU fire was received. “We will visit the hospital and investigate the incident,” he said. Some videos of the incident have surfaced on social media in which hospital staff can be seen shifting the patients.

