Fire breaks out in train power car at New Delhi station

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

A fire has broken out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform number. 8 of New Delhi Railway Station. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. All passengers have been evacuated safely. https://t.co/KWkKjrIHkU pic.twitter.com/AvqrfyQyda — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Fire which had broken out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at New Delhi Railway Station, has now been doused. pic.twitter.com/wv2JoL9cBf — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

"The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.