Fire breaks out in train power car at New Delhi station

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 06 2019, 15:03pm ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2019, 15:09pm ist
A fire broke out in the rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express at platform number. 8 of New Delhi Railway Station/ANI

A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

"The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
New Delhi
Comments (+)
 