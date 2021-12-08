Fire breaks out near maternity ward ICU of Delhi hospital

Fire breaks out near maternity ward ICU in Delhi

The fire started from an MCB box at the gallery area near the ICU of the maternity ward on the second floor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2021, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 06:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A fire broke out near the maternity ward's ICU of Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan hospital here in Shahadra on Tuesday night, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injury or casualty was reported, they said.

The Fire Department said they received a call about a blaze at the hospital around 9.33 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire started from an MCB box at the gallery area near the ICU of the maternity ward on the second floor, a fire official said.

"We sent four fire tenders to the spot. It was a minor fire in the MCB box. The fire was brought under control and doused by 10 pm," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

