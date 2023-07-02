Fire in 3-storey building in Delhi's Jheel Khurenja area

A major fire broke out in a three-storey building near a Gurudwara in East Delhi's Jheel Khurenja on Sunday, officials said.
According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 11 am.
The official said that soon after getting the call they sent four fire tenders to the spot.
Also Read | Two killed, seven injured in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh
"This is a three-storey building. Fire is on all the floors. We are trying to bring the fire under control. The local police are also assisting us," said the official.
The official said that the cause of the fire was not yet known.
The official said that there was no casualty as of now.
