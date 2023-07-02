Fire in 3-storey building in Delhi's Jheel Khurenja

Fire in 3-storey building in Delhi's Jheel Khurenja area

The official said that soon after getting the call they sent four fire tenders to the spot.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out in a three-storey building near a Gurudwara in East Delhi's Jheel Khurenja on Sunday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 11 am.

The official said that soon after getting the call they sent four fire tenders to the spot.

Also Read | Two killed, seven injured in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

"This is a three-storey building. Fire is on all the floors. We are trying to bring the fire under control. The local police are also assisting us," said the official.

The official said that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

The official said that there was no casualty as of now.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Fire
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

Jal Jeevan: This place in Ladakh nears full saturation

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'

Daniil Medvedev hails Novak Djokovic as the 'greatest'

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

Pop culture in the desert

Pop culture in the desert

The story of the bickering brothers

The story of the bickering brothers

Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform

Thousands rally across Australia for Indigenous reform

Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand

Going places with an iPhone, Starbucks coffee in hand

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

Plight of tribes never touches hearts of powers that be

 