First flight from Noida International Airport likely to take off by 2024

The first flight from the Noida International Airport, coming up at Jewar village on the outskirts of Delhi, is expected to take off in 2024.

The government of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday signed the concessionaire agreement with Zurich Airport International AG, which had won the bid to build the airport at Noida in November last year.

The signing of the concessionaire agreement paves the way for the construction of the airport, which is projected to handle 70 million passengers per annum by 2050. The airport will be developed in four phases at a cost of Rs 29,560 crores, a NIAL official said.

“When phase-I development is completed in 2024, we will provide capacity for 12m (million) passengers per year,” Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Airport International (Asia), told reporters at a virtual briefing here. The first phase of development would entail building one runway, apron space, including 12 boarding bridges and cargo catering space.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has acquired 1,334 hectares of land for development of the phase-I of the airport out of the 5,000 hectares required for the entire project.

“The construction of Noida International Airport will support economic growth through job creation in the state while making it the most preferred destination for domestic as well as global investors in the upcoming years,” S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said.

The NIAL airport will be located about 70 km from Delhi airport which will be the second airport in the national capital region. The Delhi airport is designed to handle about 70 million passengers per year and is being upgraded to 100 million passengers per year capacity by 2022.

The area around the airport is being developed as a business hub with the Buddha International Circuit, a Formula One racing track, in the vicinity and the state government planning to build a film city nearby.