Five killed after car falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh

Five killed after car falls into canal in Uttar Pradesh

Prima facie, the speed of the car was so high that it went out of control and fell into the canal breaking the railing, he said.

PTI
PTI, Etah (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jul 24 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 14:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four members of a family were among five killed when their car fell into a canal here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night when Neeraj (35), a resident of Nagla Ummed, was rushing his pregnant wife Vinita (25) to a hospital in Etah for delivery. They were travelling in a rented car along with his uncle Tejendra Singh (50) and aunt Santosh (45).

Also Read: 3 killed, 3 critically injured as mini-truck rams into people in UP's Sitapur

The car was being driven by one Shivam Kumar (30), Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said.

Prima facie, the speed of the car was so high that it went out of control and fell into the canal breaking the railing, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

When the family members of the deceased failed to connect with them on phone, they stepped out to search for them and found the roof of the car submerged in water and informed police.

By the time the car was pulled out, the five occupants were dead.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Accident
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 