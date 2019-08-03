Five militants killed, BAT action foiled along LoC

The Army on Saturday claimed that at least five militants were killed as it foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) action by Pakistan in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“In the last 36 hours, no attempt to disrupt the peace and to target the Amarnath Yatra was made in Kashmir. However, a BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector which was foiled by alert troops resulting in the killing of five to seven regulars/militants,” defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia told reporters.

He said the army will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC and the hinterland.

Srinagar-based 15-Corps Commander, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon had on Friday said that Pakistan was trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir and its Army was involved and responsible for terrorism in the state “which won’t be tolerated.”

Defence experts say that Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) forms the core of the BAT, besides, dreaded terrorists from Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad outfits, for trans-LoC action up to a depth of one to three kilometres.

“As Indian posts are closer to Pakistan, the rugged terrain and thicker forests gives BATs an advantage to escape. The BAT usually mutilates the bodies of Indian soldiers to wage psychological warfare,” they said.

The BAT camps, unlike the largely make-shift terror-training camps and launch pads across the LoC, consist of around 40-50 Pakistan Army regulars and commandos being specially trained for cross-border raids and ambushes, experts said.