Five militants, three soldiers killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Five unidentified militants and three soldiers were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

Défense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia while confirming the killings, said, “A group of terrorists made an infiltration attempt in the Keran sector. Alert troops braving the inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far killed five militants.”

He had said a soldier was also killed in the ongoing operation and two more were critically wounded. “The evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” Col Kalia said and added the operation was underway.

Later in the day, Col Kalia said, two injured soldiers have succumbed to their injuries.

Sources said a group of militants sneaked into this side of the LoC four days back through Jumgand area of Kupwara and were later spotted in Teen Bahak area, surrounded by a mountain range.

“There is a possibility of more militants hiding in the area,” they said and added a massive joint search operation has been launched by Army's 41 and 57 Rastriya Rifles, 160 Territorial Army and 8 Jatt to track down the hiding militants.

With coronavirus pandemic spreading chaos everywhere, the Pakistan army is trying to take advantage of the crisis and push militants into Jammu and Kashmir. In recent days, several attempts were made by the infiltrators with Pakistani army giving them covering fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.