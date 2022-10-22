Five-year-old girl dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district

5-yr-old MP girl dies after being attacked by stray dog

PTI
PTI, Khargone (MP),
  • Oct 22 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 02:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A five-year-old girl died after being mauled by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits.

Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon. She was alone as her father, a labourer, was working, said a police official.

She was taken to a government hospital at Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, said civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh
stray dogs
India News

