Former Delhi Prisons warder arrested for threatening, demanding Rs 10 crore from retired bureaucrat

A retired IAS officer has alleged that he received death threats from a dismissed warder of Delhi Prisons who also demanded Rs 10 crore from him, police said on Wednesday.
The victim filed a police complaint on Sunday alleging that Yogesh Kumar Meena and his accomplice Sachin were threatening him and demanding Rs 10 crore within seven days.
He claimed the torture has been going on since he joined the Delhi Cooperative Tribunal.
The ex-bureaucrat said he had filed several complaints against Meena at the Tughlak Road police station. He said he had also complained to the Director General of Delhi Prisons following which Meena was terminated from service on February 2.
Police said both the parties knew each other through community gatherings.
"A case under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) was registered against the accused," a police officer said.
Meena has been arrested, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues
What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?
Zelenskyy seets King Charles III in a sweatshirt
Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech
Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar
B'luru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods