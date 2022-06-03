Former village head beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot

A former village head was beaten to death with sticks in the Karvi Kotwali area here on Friday, police said.

Local SHO Inspector Rajiv Kumar Singh said Achhe Lal Kotary (52), the former village head of Chitra Gokulpur village, was returning home from some place around 6.30 am when some people of the village attacked him.

Kotary was seriously injured in the attack and died on the way to a hospital. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

The SHO said a case of murder has been registered against two named and seven unidentified attackers.