Seven killed in three separate fire incidents in Maharashtra

<p>Mumbai: At least seven persons were killed in three separate incidents of fire in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past couple of days coinciding with the Diwali festivities.</p><p>However, the incident of fire seems to have been caused because of a short-circuit and cylinder blast. </p><p>Four persons died after fire broke out on Monday night at Raheja Residency in Sector No 14 of Vashi in Navi Mumbai.</p><p>The fire broke out on floors 10, 11 and 12 of the apartment complex, and was caused by a short circuit. </p><p>Those dead in the fire were identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), Kamala Hiral Jain (84), Sundar Balakrishnan (44) and Pooja Rajan (39). Short-circuit seems to be the cause behind the fire. Ten others were injured in the fire. </p><p>Two persons, a mother and a daughter were killed after fire broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday at Ambe Shraddha residential building in Sector 36 of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.</p><p>The deceased were identified as Rekha Sishodia (4) and her daughter Payal Shisodia (17). The fire was triggered because of a cylinder blast. </p><p>In a fire accident at a chawl on Monday morning in Cuffe Parade, Yash Khot (15) died while three others were injured. </p>