Four burnt alive in tractor-tanker collision in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur

A tanker was on its way to Gonda when both the vehicles collided head on

IANS
IANS, Sitapur,
  • Oct 02 2022, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 06:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons were burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district when a tractor collided with a tanker carrying ethanol and the two vehicles caught fire due to the impact.

The incident took place around Saturday midnight near Muratpur village on Biswan Reusa road.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to reports, Pau Sardar, son Baldev Singh of Thangaon police station area, was going to sell paddy in a tractor trolley in Sitapur.

Also Read | At least 22 dead, many hurt as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur

A tanker was on its way to Gonda when both the vehicles collided head on.

The tanker overturned and caught fire as ethanol was inflammable. The fire also engulfed the tractor.

The police and fire tenders rushed in to douse the flames.

The district magistrate and superintendent of police also reached the spot.

Uttar Pradesh
Road accident
India News

