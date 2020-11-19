Four Jaish militants killed in Jammu while trying to travel to Kashmir

Four freshly infiltrated militants, affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday morning.

Two policemen were also injured after the militants opened fire at the security team when the truck was stopped at around 4.45 am for a security check at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota, police said. The group of terrorists onboard a truck was on its way to Kashmir valley.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said the group had infiltrated into India through the International Border in Samba on Wednesday night. “They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota,” he told reporters

“After they were intercepted, the heavily armed terrorists threw grenades at the police party. During the gun battle the truck caught fire and all four terrorists were killed,” Singh added.

Reports said combing operations are going on in the area which is not far from 16 Corps headquarters of the Army. Traffic was suspended on the highway for the time being as a precautionary measure.

Earlier on January 31, three Pakistani militants affiliated with the Jaish, travelling in a truck towards Srinagar were killed in a similar encounter at the same place. In November 2016, seven soldiers, including two officers, were killed when terrorists dressed as policemen stormed a military camp in Nagrota.

The national highway has often been used by militants in attempts to carry out sneak-and-strike attacks. Their modus operandi is to breach the border at various points to enter Jammu, and after hitching a vehicle by force they carry out suicide attacks on the army or police installations.