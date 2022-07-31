Four killed, one injured in Jaipur truck-car collision

Four killed, one injured in Jaipur truck-car collision

The car travelling from Jobner to Kaladera near Harsoli village collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 31 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 22:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Three women and a man were killed and one other person suffered injuries when their car collided with a truck in Jaipur Rural on Sunday, police said.

The car travelling from Jobner to Kaladera near Harsoli village collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. Four people travelling in the car were killed and one other was injured, Renwal Station House Officer (SHO) Umrao said.

Also Read | UP: 2 kanwariyas killed, 4 injured in accidents

The deceased were identified as Vimlesh Kumar (32), Geeta Devi (42), Ramki Devi (70) and Sushila Devi (30).

The SHO said the injured was referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after autopsy. A case has been registered against the truck driver and further investigation is on, the SHO added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jaipur
Rajasthan
Road accident
India News

What's Brewing

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 