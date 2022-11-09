Four missing after bus falls into Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Four missing after bus falls into Chenab river in J&K

A rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Nov 09 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 00:30 ist
The Chenab River. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four people were missing after their vehicle plunged into Chenab River in J&K's Doda district on Tuesday, officials said.

"Four people are feared dead as the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into the Chenab River in Shibnote area of Doda district.

"Rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing persons," an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Doda
Road accident
Chenab
India News

