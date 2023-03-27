Kejriwal govt orders audit of subsidy to power discoms

Free power scheme: Kejriwal govt smells conspiracy, orders audit of discoms

Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 20:58 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi power minister Atishi on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered an audit of the subsidy being given to discoms to ascertain if there are any discrepancies.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said agencies empanelled with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India will conduct the audit and directions in this regard will be issued in two to three days.

"A conspiracy is being hatched at a high level to stop free electricity being provided by the Kejriwal government. Files are not being shown to the chief minister and the power minister... It shows that something is amiss," Atishi claimed.

"Government-appointed experts in discom boards were removed earlier and now questions are being raised if the LG is colluding with the discoms," she alleged.

Immediate reaction from the L-G office was not available.

Atishi said the chief minister has ordered an audit of the subsidy being provided to the discoms to ascertain how this money was being used and if there were any discrepancies.

New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
subsidy
India News
audit

