Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache

Gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache

Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 14:30 ist
Gangster Chhota Rajan. Credit: AFP Photo

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of a stomachache, officials said Thursday.

A senior jail official said, "Rajan was having a stomachache and was admitted to AIIMS Tuesday. He is likely to be discharged today. However, no official communication has been received on his discharge."

Rajan, 61, was admitted at the hospital in on April 24 also after he had tested positive for Covid-19 in Tihar Jail two days earlier.

He was brought back to the jail after his recovery.

Rajan is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest upon his deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhota Rajan
AIIMS
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Covid: Why CDC suggests indoor masks for the vaccinated

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

Puberty not sole factor in transgender eligibility: IOC

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

How cities around the world are uprooting urban jungles

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

Netflix is set to roll out games to stream, here's why

 