Gargi College molestation case: 2 more held

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2020, 15:10pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 15:10pm ist
Two more persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged molestation of girls during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, officials said.

Both the accused were 19 years of age, they added.

The police arrested two persons in connection with the incident on Thursday. On Wednesday, 10 persons, aged between 18 and 25 years, were arrested in the case.

One of the accused arrested on Thursday is a 22-year-old graduate preparing for competitive exams, while another, aged 19, is working as a tele-caller in a company in the national capital.

On February 6, a group of men broke into the Gargi College during the "Reverie" fest and allegedly groped, harassed and molested the attendees, who claimed that security officials stood watching when the incident took place.

The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their ordeal and alleged that the security personnel did nothing to control the unruly men.

