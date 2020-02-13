Geelani’s death rumours disrupt normal life in Kashmir

The rumors about hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death since Wednesday evening disrupted normal life in Kashmir on Thursday with authorities suspending 2G mobile internet services for few hours.

On Wednesday evening the Geelani led Hurriyat Conference released an “'urgent” statement from Muzaffarabad (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) saying that all Imams (religious preachers) and people should gather at Martyrs Graveyard Eidgah, Srinagar, for the funeral in case Geelani breaths his last.

In a three-page statement circulated on social media, the Hurriyat announced that Geelani has recently expressed his wish to be buried at Martyrs Graveyard Eidgah. The Hurriyat, which has its offices in Muzaffarabad and Islamabad, also appealed to the people of the Valley to be respectful to the leader and join the funeral (in case he is no more).

It gave credence to reports about failing health of 90-old-year Hurriyat hawk. On Thursday morning 2G mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir to prevent the spread of rumours about Geelani’s death.

Adequate security forces were deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble. In several areas of Srinagar city, shops remained closed on Thursday while the movement of traffic on roads was also lesser compared to the previous days.

However, Geelani’s son Naseem told reporters that his father was stable. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan termed the reports about death of Geelani as baseless and directed concerned officers to verify who spread rumors about his death.

The ailing separatist leader's health condition has deteriorated since past six months and he has been admitted at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar. The rumors about the ailing-leader’s death has been circulated by the unknown persons several times in the past two-months.