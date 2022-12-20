Geelani’s house among 3 Jamaat-e-Islami properties sealed in Srinagar

Continuing its crackdown against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered sealing of three properties of the banned organization, including a two storied residential structure recorded in the name of late Syed Ali Geelani.

The district magistrate (DM) Srinagar in an order issued on December 19 quoted a communication No. SIA/SN/FIR-17/2019/7738-42 by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) saying that during investigation of case FIR No. 17/2019, three properties have surfaced that are owned by or under possession of the banned organization are to be notified in terms of section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Two of the properties include two pieces of land at Khushipora, Shalateng on the outskirts of Srinagar in the name of the Jamaat through District President Bashir Ahmad Lone, an official statement said. The third property is two storied residential structure constructed over proprietary land measuring 17 marla and 199 square feet at Barzulla, Srinagar recorded in the name of Syed Ali Geelani, who died on September 1, 2021.

The DM said that upon obtaining the report from concerned Tehsildar and after perusal of revenue records pertaining to the above properties, it was found that these properties are owned by and / are under possession of the banned organization through their members.

“AND WHEREAS, on perusal of the records and other connected documents, I, District Magistrate Srinagar, am satisfied that there is sufficient material to notify the above mentioned properties under the said Act, " the order said.

The order asked the lead District Manager for information and with the directions to seize all accounts of the proscribed organization whether in the name of members / institutions of affiliated units and furnish compliance reports immediately.

After blocking flow of Hawala money separatists and militants in recent years, the focus of security agencies in Kashmir has now shifted to unearth and seize real-estate worth hundreds of crores of the Jamaat, which was banned by the Center in February 2019.

Since early November the SIA has sealed hundreds of properties, including apple orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties of the politico-socio-religious organization.

This operation is part of an ongoing crackdown on the banned outfit, which is accused of fanning radicalism, separatism, and militant activities in the union territory.