Grenade attack in J&K, three security personnel injured

Three security force personnel sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
The ultras lobbed the grenade on security forces near Khanpora bridge in Baramulla town this afternoon, they said.
The injured personnel have been taken to a hospital while the area has been cordoned off to track down the militants.
