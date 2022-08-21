Lumpy skin disease: Gurugram bans cattle transport

Gurugram administration bans transport of cattle in connection with lumpy skin disease

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code

IANS
IANS, Gurugram,
  • Aug 21 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 15:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In view of the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in some districts of Haryana, the Gurugram district administration has issued orders under Section 144, imposing a ban on inter-district and intra-district movement of cattle within the jurisdiction of Gurugram.

According to the order, an outbreak of LSD among cattle has been reported in several districts of Haryana and neighbouring states of Punjab and Rajasthan. Directions under section 144 CrPC are necessary to prevent, control and contain the spread of disease among the animals.

LSD is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle.

Explained: What is lumpy skin disease?

Symptoms of the disease include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, nasal and eye discharge etc.

The administration has also banned the inter-state and intra-state movement of animals within the jurisdiction of the district Gurugram, which also includes a ban on organising animal fairs and exhibitions/displays of animals in Gurugram.

"To check the spread of the LSD disease, infected animals are to be isolated from healthy stock. Also, carcasses of animals are not to be disposed of in the open and skinning of carcasses is also prohibited. Animal carcasses are to be disposed of under the supervision of officials of Animal Husbandry department as per protocol," read the order.

The orders further said the police will check the movement of animals/cattle in Gurugram by the deployment of adequate force at the police checkpoints at inter-state and inter-district borders as well as within the district. The movement of all trucks/tractor trolleys/other vehicles carrying animals/cattle in/out/within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect.

The violation of this order is punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cattle
Haryana
gurugram
India News
Cows

What's Brewing

Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum

Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum

Doctor couple working on 'zero snakebite death' mission

Doctor couple working on 'zero snakebite death' mission

Belly rubs, but with consent

Belly rubs, but with consent

Lift up those sweet spirits!

Lift up those sweet spirits!

Anglo-Indian food: A colonial delight!

Anglo-Indian food: A colonial delight!

In love with a complex country

In love with a complex country

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

Central Hall of Parliament: The unsung tales

Central Hall of Parliament: The unsung tales

 