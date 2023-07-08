Gurugram hotel manager, staff thrashed by drunk men

Gurugram hotel manager, staff thrashed by inebriated men for refusing to serve, FIR registered

The accused were let off on bail.

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Jul 08 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A manager and the staff of a hotel here were allegedly thrashed by three inebriated men for refusing to serve food, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rammehar, Kalu and Shripal Khatana, residents of Sahjawas village, also ransacked the hotel, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Rajdeep, front office manager at White Rock Hotel in Bhondsi area, the incident took place around 4 am on Friday.

Also Read | Cop injured as suspected burglars opened fire at police in Pune

“Five people, including two women, reached the hotel in a car. The three men got down from the vehicle and started ordering food. I told them that food is not available at this time and asked them to leave as they were in an inebriated state,” he alleged.

Following this, the accused got angry and started scuffling. After hearing the commotion, the other staff members came out and tried to stop them, he said in his complaint.

According to the FIR, when staff members came there the accused did not stop and started fighting them and ransacked the hotel. However, the staff members caught hold of the three men and informed the police.

A case was registered against the three men under sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 427 (causing damage), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Bhondsi police station and they were arrested.

The accused were let off on bail. Further probe is underway, SHO Bhondsi Samer Singh said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Haryana
gurugram
Gurgaon
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

 