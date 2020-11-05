Haryana: 11 more die after consuming spurious liquor

Haryana: 11 more die after consuming spurious liquor, toll now 31

An illegal liquor manufacturing factory was busted in a village and one person was arrested in this connection, they said

  Nov 05 2020
  updated: Nov 05 2020
In neighbouring Panipat district, four people lost their lives after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, police said. Credit: DH Photo

At least 11 more people died in Haryana's Sonipat and Panipat in the last 24 hours after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, taking the toll to 31 in the last four days, police said on Thursday.

An illegal liquor manufacturing factory was busted in a village and one person was arrested in this connection, they said.

Till Wednesday, 20 people had died in four localities of Sonipat, prompting police to launch a crackdown on those involved in manufacturing spurious liquor.

According to police, at least seven more deaths took place in Sonipat in the last 24 hours. Family members of the deceased told police that after consuming liquor the victims started vomiting.

In neighbouring Panipat district, four people lost their lives after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, police said.

The deceased were residents of Dhansauli village in Panipat, police said, adding that their viscera report was awaited to confirm the cause of death.

Sonipat Police raided a house in Kharkhauda and busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit. They recovered 22 fake holograms and 400 bottles of illicit liquor from the house.

One person was arrested and further investigation into the matter was underway, police added.

