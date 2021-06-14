Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 21

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by another week till June 21, while easing several restrictions.

Doing away with the odd-even formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to stay open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Giving further relaxations, gyms are now allowed to stay open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. However, spas shall remain closed, said an official order.

The timings for opening of shopping malls will continue to be from 10 am to 8 pm.

Sports complexes, stadia have now also been permitted to open only for sports activities by following all Covid-related norms and spectators will not be allowed.

The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)". "Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic… the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week from June 14 (5 am onwards) to June 21 (till 5 am) in the state," an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

According to the order issued by Vardhan under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, all colleges, coaching institutions, industrial training institutes, libraries and training institutes whether government or private shall remain closed till further orders in the state.

For gatherings in weddings and funerals, the number allowed is up to 21 people as before.

However, for gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number will be 50 and for gatherings more than 50, prior permission from the deputy commissioner will be required.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases, which had crossed the 15,000-mark last month, has now come down to under 500 while Covid fatalities have also registered a sharp fall.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation. It has now been extended for the sixth time.